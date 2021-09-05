Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,580,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 16,025,579 shares.The stock last traded at $8.09 and had previously closed at $7.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

