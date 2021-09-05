Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Trading 100% Higher

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) traded up 100% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.17. 7,621,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,898% from the average session volume of 254,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$162.00 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

