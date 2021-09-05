Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading Down 4.4%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 5,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 473,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $844.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

