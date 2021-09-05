$269.38 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to post sales of $269.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $254.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,686,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.52.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

