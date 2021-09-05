Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Shares in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 683,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 557,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 138,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESGR stock opened at $226.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.04. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $148.56 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

