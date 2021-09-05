Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 5,500 Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth $72,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 66.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 73.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 121.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of DAVA opened at $136.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.56. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $143.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.