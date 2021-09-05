Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter worth $42,383,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in InterDigital by 290.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 112.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 109,786 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 427.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after acquiring an additional 85,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

IDCC stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

