Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $606,000 Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE APAM opened at $52.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

