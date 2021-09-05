Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 600 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in 2U were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in 2U by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of 2U by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,249. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $37.16 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

