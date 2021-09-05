Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.