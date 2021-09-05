Morgan Stanley Sells 73,134 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Nautilus worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $11.01 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

