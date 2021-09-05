Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $42,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 32.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMTL. reduced their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

CMTL stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

