Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 41,937 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 35.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unitil by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Unitil by 22.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,232,000 after purchasing an additional 216,597 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Unitil by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 697,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Unitil by 16.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 42,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

