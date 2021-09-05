USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $132.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. USA Truck has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $21.89.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Truck will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 8.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,091 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

