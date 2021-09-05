Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Polaris worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 42.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 486,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,915,000 after purchasing an additional 145,947 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 816.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 377,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

PII opened at $120.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.