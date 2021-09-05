Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

VXRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.30. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,527 shares of company stock worth $437,394 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

