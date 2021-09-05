Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Sells $2,528,300.00 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.66, for a total value of $2,528,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,381,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $513.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $521.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.55.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $572.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

