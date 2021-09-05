Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Todd C. Cozzens Sells 24,271 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $2,954,751.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,118.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Natera stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $10,283,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Natera by 1,880.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after buying an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Natera by 42.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after buying an additional 691,703 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 125.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,602,000 after buying an additional 556,085 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 49.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

