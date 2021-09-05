Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,888 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,740 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $43,677,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $18,083,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,960.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 340,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 323,774 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

