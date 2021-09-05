ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after acquiring an additional 275,467 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 847.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 812,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 79,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 366,715 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ChromaDex stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $551.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.68. ChromaDex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. Analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ChromaDex Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC).

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.