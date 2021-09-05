Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,700 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after buying an additional 893,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,240,000 after buying an additional 743,313 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $17,535,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 148.7% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 513,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after buying an additional 307,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,686,000 after buying an additional 269,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

