Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $216 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Western Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 179.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 63.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

