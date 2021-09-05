IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Get IMV alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.66.

IMV stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $145.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.52. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. Research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.