Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,179.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 63,603 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,584,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

