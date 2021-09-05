Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HLIO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

