Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $45.25 on Thursday. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillenbrand (HI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.