SVB Leerink Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $296.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $294.00 to $296.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $344.11.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $317.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.72. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.