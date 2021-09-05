Sun Life Financial’s (SLF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a C$64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.90.

SLF stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,443,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,565 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

