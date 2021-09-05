MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of MedAvail from a buy rating to an in-line rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of MDVL opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.06. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%. Equities research analysts predict that MedAvail will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in MedAvail during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MedAvail during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MedAvail during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in MedAvail during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in MedAvail during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

