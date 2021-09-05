Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

ARE opened at $208.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,925,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after acquiring an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

