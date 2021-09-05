Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.27.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 30.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

