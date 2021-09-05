Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Moncler stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $72.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

