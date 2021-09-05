Morgan Stanley Sells 25,350 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 59.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in World Acceptance by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,615 shares of company stock worth $4,321,816 over the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $192.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average is $154.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $199.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

