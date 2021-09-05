Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 177,940 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 719,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 88,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

