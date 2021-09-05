Oppenheimer Increases DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $310.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.95.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.08, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76.
In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
