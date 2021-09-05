Truist Securities Lowers Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Hold

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FBRX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.27. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $53.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Forte Biosciences by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

