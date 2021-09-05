The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Down 4.4%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.35 and last traded at $84.44. 9,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 544,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.29.

A number of research firms have commented on PLCE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,169 shares of company stock worth $6,637,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 278,633 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $18,462,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 249.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 526.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after buying an additional 159,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $13,118,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

