Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Trading Down 3.9%

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.94 and last traded at $28.94. 2,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 703,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Several research firms recently commented on CNM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

About Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

