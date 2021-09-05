Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Sets New 1-Year High at $14,500.00

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £145 ($189.44) and last traded at £140 ($182.91), with a volume of 27 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £139 ($181.60).

The stock has a market cap of £551.71 million and a P/E ratio of 17.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £135.39 and a 200 day moving average price of £122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 53.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share. This is an increase from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $200.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Mountview Estates’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.50 ($177.03), for a total transaction of £81,300 ($106,218.97).

About Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

