Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $12.13

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $11.84. Burford Capital shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 30 shares.

BUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 450,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.