Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $12.13

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $11.84. Burford Capital shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 30 shares.
BUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23.
Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.