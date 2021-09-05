Morgan Stanley Sells 8,907 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 76,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $384.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

