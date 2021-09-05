Morgan Stanley Has $2.29 Million Stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $523,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.