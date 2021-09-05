Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,006 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 49,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TACO stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $312.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TACO. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

