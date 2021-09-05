Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Mistras Group worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mistras Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 123,131 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 578,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 452,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 262,492 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Mistras Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Mistras Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 378,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,092.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Mistras Group stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.55 million, a PE ratio of 122.14 and a beta of 2.16. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.