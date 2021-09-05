Morgan Stanley Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,421 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Inseego were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 72,449 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 274.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74,652 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.55. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSG. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

