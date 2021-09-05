Morgan Stanley Sells 58,834 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 58,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 260.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 145,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 73,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period.

DMO opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

