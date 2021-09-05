Morgan Stanley Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Viad were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viad by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Viad by 5,571.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 619,713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Viad by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 2.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.02. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

