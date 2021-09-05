Morgan Stanley Sells 20,453 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 122,346 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSM opened at $4.57 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

FSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

