Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE:NINE opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $64.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. The company had revenue of $84.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $51,127.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at $370,258.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

